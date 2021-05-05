Aker BP Taps FutureOn for Digital Oilfield Solutions

Norwegian offshore oil and gas company Aker BP has awarded a contract for the provision of software solutions aimed at helping with field development works to FutureOn, an Oslo-based software company specializing in the provision of digital oilfield solutions.

The contract will see Aker BP adopt FutureOn’s digital twin software to digitize the oil company's workflows within Concept Development and Field Development Studies.

"FutureOn’s unique field design applications, proven API-centric collaboration platforms and digital twin technology, will allow Aker BP to visualize subsea data, map the design of digital twin fields, and foster greater digital collaboration across engineering and project management disciplines during the subsea field development stage," FutureOn said.

Paal Roppen, CEO of FutureOn, commented: “We are pleased to secure this significant contract with Aker BP, and that FutureOn is able to support the operator’s continued drive for increased digitalization.

"The impact of our applications is transformational, and will provide a working blueprint for the field development where design changes are instantly reflected across the entire project workscope, updates are communicated across the globe in real-time to all involved parties, which will ultimately minimize mistakes and control risk.”

FutureOn did not share details on the value of the contract.

Aker BP operatethe Alvheim, Ivar Aasen, Skarv, Ula and Valhall field centers offshore Norway, and is a partner in the Johan Sverdrup field. The company is also working on Ærfugl, NOAKA, and Hod developments.