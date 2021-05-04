Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Covid-19: Aban Offshore Suspends Jack-Up Rig Operation Again

May 4, 2021

Illustration - Credit: Jevgenijs /AdobeStock
Illustration - Credit: Jevgenijs /AdobeStock

Indian offshore drilling contractor Aban Offshore has suspended operations at one of its jack-up rigs citing Covid-19 outbreak.

In a brief announcement on Monday, Aban Offshore said: "We hereby inform you that one of our rigs "Aban IV " has suspended operations owing to outbreak of COVID-19."

According to Aban's fleet status report, the Baker Marine Class 300 Aban IV rig has a contract with the Indian oil and gas company ONGC and is operating off the west coast of India in the Mumbai High area. The company did not say how many crew members have been affected.

The news of the suspension of operations comes after the Aban IV rig on April 17 resumed operations which had been suspended due to Covid-19, too.

Also, Aban Offshore on April 24 said that its Aban III rig had resumed operations after suspension due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This rig too is on a contract with ONGC. 

According to Reuters, India on Tuesday crossed the "grim milestone" of 20 million coronavirus cases, reporting 357,229 new COVID-19 cases over the previous 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 20.28 million. 

Energy Activity Asia Rigs

Related Offshore News

© scandamaerican / Adobe Stock

US Drillers Add Rigs for Ninth Month -Baker Hughes
Gorilla VII while it was known as Rowan Gorilla VII - Credit:. credit Alistair Burns

OMV Hires Valaris Jack-Up Rig for New Zealand Drilling


Trending Offshore News

Valaris DS-8 (formerly known as Ensco DS-8) - Credit: Harvey Wilson - MarineTraffic

Valaris Completes Debt Restructuring. Emerges from...
Drilling
For illustration only: FPSO P-77/ Image by André Ribeiro/ Agência Petrobras

Brazil: Petrobras Invites Bids for Ninth Buzios Field FPSO
Energy

Insight

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Video

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Current News

Saipem Names New CEO

Saipem Names New CEO

3D at Depth Acquires Hybrid AUV/ROV

3D at Depth Acquires Hybrid AUV/ROV

Eidesvik Offshore's Chairman Set to Resign. Replacement Nominated

Eidesvik Offshore's Chairman Set to Resign. Replacement Nominated

ConocoPhillips' Profit Beats Expectations

ConocoPhillips' Profit Beats Expectations

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine