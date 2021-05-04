Ocean Infinity Buys Abyssal

Ocean Infinity, marine robotics and offshore survey company, has acquired Portugal-based software engineering specialists, Abyssal.

Abyssal develops and implements proprietary software solutions for the offshore industry aimed at improving the safety and efficiency of subsea operations.

"As part of Ocean Infinity, the [Abyssal] team will play a key role in shaping the enlarged group’s software development capability as it continues to grow and provide ever expanding robotics and data acquisition services to its marine customer base," Ocean Infinity, a company in the process of building a large fleet of unmanned surface vessels, said.

Abyssal’s technology ranges from a managed cloud data platform, synthetic environments, advanced 3D visualization and operation management system tools. With artificial intelligence-enabled digital twinning core to its services, Abyssal enables some of the world’s largest offshore operators to safely deliver complex projects, Ocean Infinity said, announcing the acquisition on Tuesday.

Abyssal’s 38 employees will transition to the Ocean Infinity Group, and will operate from Porto, Portugal, under the Ocean Infinity brand.

Oliver Plunkett, Ocean Infinity’s CEO, said: “Over the past nine years, Abyssal has built a great business with a talented team, focused on designing incredibly creative tools to improve the safety and data quality of its customers operations. Bringing this team of highly skilled solution developers into Ocean Infinity strengthens our in-house capability to provide the highest quality data, securely and quickly. Growing our team in such a way unquestionably moves us forward in becoming the leading ocean and seabed data analytics business. On behalf of everyone at Ocean Infinity I extend a warm welcome to our new colleagues.”

Manuel Parente, Founder and CTO of Abyssal, said: “With Ocean Infinity we share a vision to keep pushing the boundaries of technology development, in order to enable ever safer and ever more sustainable offshore work. We are pleased to now be part of this ambitious, “can do”, group. I look forward to the opportunities ahead, both for the team but also for our existing and future customers.”

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.



