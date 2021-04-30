Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

BOEM Reviewing Revolution Wind Project

April 30, 2021

© Fokke / Adobe Stock
© Fokke / Adobe Stock

The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) said it has begun its environmental review of the 880-megawatt (MW) Revolution Wind offshore wind project of the U.S. East Coast.

The agency on Thursday announced a Notice of Intent (NOI) to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the project's Construction and Operations Plan (COP).

The publication of the NOI opens a 30-day public comment period. During this time, BOEM will hold three virtual public scoping meetings and accept comments to inform the preparation of the EIS. “Public input plays an essential role in identifying and mitigating any potential impacts from proposed energy development activities,” said BOEM Director Amanda Lefton. “BOEM is committed to ensuring that any future offshore wind development is done safely and responsibly, and with the benefit of feedback from critical stakeholders.”

The Revolution Wind is being developed by 50-50 partners Ørsted and Eversource. Their proposal includes the installation of 100 turbines off the coast of Rhode Island and Connecticut, up to two offshore substations and up to two export cables. The turbines would have monopile foundations, and the offshore substations would have monopile and jacket foundations.

The Revolution Wind project would be in federal waters approximately 17.4 nautical miles (20 statute miles) south of Rhode Island. The Revolution Wind export cable would make landfall at Quonset Point in North Kingstown, R.I., and would interconnect to the electric transmission system via the existing Davisville Substation, which is owned and operated by National Grid, located in North Kingstown.

President Joe Biden's administration has set a target of 30 gigawatts (GW) of installed offshore wind energy by 2030.

"Advancing review of projects and creating greater certainty is critical to get the investments necessary to create a robust supply chain and to build this nascent industry in the United States to fight climate change and create good-paying jobs," BOEM said.

Offshore Wind Activity North America Renewables USA

Related Offshore News

© scandamaerican / Adobe Stock

US Drillers Add Rigs for Ninth Month -Baker Hughes
The Gullfaks Compression System station installation, which comprises piping and valves, as well as the two multiphase compressors and process coolers. All images from OneSubsea

Can the Subsea Factory Support a Net Zero World?


Trending Offshore News

When the Voltaire has its legs fully extended and the crane at full height, it will measure 325 meters tall – taller than the Eiffel Tower. Image source: Jan De Nul

Dogger Bank – Who's Who in the World's Largest Offshore...
Offshore Energy
The Gullfaks Compression System station installation, which comprises piping and valves, as well as the two multiphase compressors and process coolers. All images from OneSubsea

Can the Subsea Factory Support a Net Zero World?
Offshore Energy

Insight

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Video

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Current News

Acergy Viking to be Converted to Hybrid Propulsion

Acergy Viking to be Converted to Hybrid Propulsion

BOEM Reviewing Revolution Wind Project

BOEM Reviewing Revolution Wind Project

Pemex Narrows Losses in First Quarter

Pemex Narrows Losses in First Quarter

US Drillers Add Rigs for Ninth Month -Baker Hughes

US Drillers Add Rigs for Ninth Month -Baker Hughes

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine