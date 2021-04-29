Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petrobras Will Bid for Atapu and Sepia Oil Fields

April 29, 2021

© Celso Pupo / Adobe Stock
© Celso Pupo / Adobe Stock

Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro SA will exercise its rights of first refusal and bid for the deepwater oil fields Sepia and Atapu, the company said in a filing.

Petrobras, as the state-controlled producer is known, is aiming at a 30% stake in each field, for which it will need to pay a total 3.341 billion reais ($625.36 million) if the percentage is confirmed, the company said.

The signing bonus for Sepia is set at 2.141 billion reais, and 1.2 billion reais for Atapu, the company said.

An auction for the blocks, located in the pre-salt region, is expected for later this year.


($1 = 5.3425 reais)

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle Editing by Chris Reese)

Deepwater Industry News FPSO South America Floating Production

Related Offshore News

When the Voltaire has its legs fully extended and the crane at full height, it will measure 325 meters tall – taller than the Eiffel Tower. Image source: Jan De Nul

Dogger Bank – Who's Who in the World's Largest Offshore...
Coast Guard marine inspectors inspect the Seacor Eagle for readiness and approval to be used as an asset in the Seacor Power response. (Photo: Nicole J. Groll / U.S. Coast Guard)

Responders Working to Salvage Capsized Lift Boat Seacor...


Trending Offshore News

Diamond Offshore's Ocean BlackHornet drillship - Credit: smp/MarineTraffic.com

BP Makes Oil Discovery at Puma West Well in Gulf of Mexico
Energy
(Photo: Hess Corporation)

ExxonMobil Makes Oil Discovery at Uaru-2 Offshore Guyana
Deepwater

Insight

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Video

As Oil Prices Rise, Interest & Orders Return for Deepwater

As Oil Prices Rise, Interest & Orders Return for Deepwater

Current News

Total Returns to Pre-pandemic Profit Levels

Total Returns to Pre-pandemic Profit Levels

Equinor's Q1 Profit Tops Forecast

Equinor's Q1 Profit Tops Forecast

Petrobras Will Bid for Atapu and Sepia Oil Fields

Petrobras Will Bid for Atapu and Sepia Oil Fields

Boskalis Acquires CSV Southern Ocean

Boskalis Acquires CSV Southern Ocean

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine