Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Boskalis Acquires CSV Southern Ocean

April 29, 2021

Boka Ocean (Photo: Boskalis)
Boka Ocean (Photo: Boskalis)

Dutch marine services company Boskalis said it has acquired the Southern Ocean, a large DP2 construction support vessel (CSV) capable of executing a wide range of offshore operations.

The 134-meter vessel, which was previously jointly owned by Oceanteam and Bourbon, was recently hired by Boskalis for a two month job in Asia starting in February.

It will now be renamed Boka Ocean and deployed on various types of offshore energy projects, such as the installation of array and export cables, mooring systems of floating structures and other subsea construction and decommissioning works, Boskalis said

The vessel, delivered by a European yard in 2010, has an overall length of 134 meters, a beam of 27 meters, a total deck space of 2,400 square meters and is equipped with two large subsea heave compensated cranes (1 x 250 tonnes and 1 x 90/110 tonnes), full ROV spread and a 7.2- by 7.2-meter moonpool. The vessel offers accommodation for 120 persons.

Offshore Vessels Support Vessel

Related Offshore News

(Photo: Hess Corporation)

ExxonMobil Makes Oil Discovery at Uaru-2 Offshore Guyana
Coast Guard marine inspectors inspect the Seacor Eagle for readiness and approval to be used as an asset in the Seacor Power response. (Photo: Nicole J. Groll / U.S. Coast Guard)

Responders Working to Salvage Capsized Lift Boat Seacor...


Trending Offshore News

Diamond Offshore's Ocean BlackHornet drillship - Credit: smp/MarineTraffic.com

BP Makes Oil Discovery at Puma West Well in Gulf of Mexico
Energy
(Photo: Hess Corporation)

ExxonMobil Makes Oil Discovery at Uaru-2 Offshore Guyana
Deepwater

Insight

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Video

As Oil Prices Rise, Interest & Orders Return for Deepwater

As Oil Prices Rise, Interest & Orders Return for Deepwater

Current News

Total Returns to Pre-pandemic Profit Levels

Total Returns to Pre-pandemic Profit Levels

Equinor's Q1 Profit Tops Forecast

Equinor's Q1 Profit Tops Forecast

Petrobras Will Bid for Atapu and Sepia Oil Fields

Petrobras Will Bid for Atapu and Sepia Oil Fields

Boskalis Acquires CSV Southern Ocean

Boskalis Acquires CSV Southern Ocean

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine