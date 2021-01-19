Boskalis Charters Southern Ocean Offshore Vessel

Dutch marine services company Boskalis has chartered the construction support vessel the Southern Ocean.

The vessel, jointly owned by Oceanteam and Bourbon, will start its work under the contract with Boskalis in February 2021. The contract is for a period of around two months.

Boskalis’ primary activity under the contract will be the transport and installation of suction pile anchors and mooring chains. According to MarineTraffic AIS data, the vessel is currently anchored in Pasir Gudang, Malaysia.

Henk van den IJssel, CEO of Oceanteam, says: “I am pleased to secure this contract with Boskalis and further develop our business relationship and build up backlog in the region. CSV Southern Ocean has already proven its deepwater capabilities in 2018-2020 to full satisfaction of its previous clients”.

The CSV Southern Ocean is a DP2 Construction Support Vessel (dynamic positioning class 2) with large subsea cranes (1 x 250 tonnes and 1 x 90/110 tonnes active heave compensated), full ROV spread, 2400 m2 deck space, approximately 10.000 tonnes DWT.

The vessel can be used for field support, construction, installation, and IRM work.






