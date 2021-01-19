Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Boskalis Charters Southern Ocean Offshore Vessel

January 19, 2021

CSV Southern Ocean - Credit: Brian Scott/MarineTraffic.com
CSV Southern Ocean - Credit: Brian Scott/MarineTraffic.com

Dutch marine services company Boskalis has chartered the construction support vessel the Southern Ocean.

The vessel, jointly owned by Oceanteam and Bourbon, will start its work under the contract with Boskalis in February 2021. The contract is for a period of around two months.

Boskalis’ primary activity under the contract will be the transport and installation of suction pile anchors and mooring chains. According to MarineTraffic AIS data, the vessel is currently anchored in Pasir Gudang, Malaysia.

Henk van den IJssel, CEO of Oceanteam, says: “I am pleased to secure this contract with Boskalis and further develop our business relationship and build up backlog in the region. CSV Southern Ocean has already proven its deepwater capabilities in 2018-2020 to full satisfaction of its previous clients”. 

The CSV Southern Ocean is a DP2 Construction Support Vessel (dynamic positioning class 2) with large subsea cranes (1 x 250 tonnes and 1 x 90/110 tonnes active heave compensated), full ROV spread, 2400 m2 deck space, approximately 10.000 tonnes DWT.

The vessel can be used for field support, construction, installation, and IRM work. 

 

Vessels

Related Offshore News

Credit; Moray East

Moray East Offshore Wind Farm: First Turbine Up, 99 More...
(Photo: Teekay)

Petrojarl Banff FPSO to Be Recycled in Denmark


Trending Offshore News

Image by iweta0077/AdobeStock

Offshore Wind: Things are Getting Bigger
Offshore
Illustration by Rawpixel.com/AdobeStock

Ex-Petrofac Exec Pleads Guilty to Bribery Offenses
Energy

Insight

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

Video

Offshore Wind: Things are Getting Bigger

Offshore Wind: Things are Getting Bigger

Current News

Poland: State-run Utilities Shedding Coal to Invest in Offshore Wind

Poland: State-run Utilities Shedding Coal to Invest in Offshore Wind

Halliburton 4Q Result Beats Estimates, But Profit Drops 43.9%

Halliburton 4Q Result Beats Estimates, But Profit Drops 43.9%

Petronas Extends ROV Services Contract with Tanjung Offshore

Petronas Extends ROV Services Contract with Tanjung Offshore

TRIG Acquires Stake in Beatrice Offshore Wind Farm

TRIG Acquires Stake in Beatrice Offshore Wind Farm

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine