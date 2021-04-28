Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

AGR Secures Contract for Jade Prospect, Offshore China

April 28, 2021

(Image: Empyrean Energy)
(Image: Empyrean Energy)

Independent energy services company AGR said it has won a contract to assist with well planning and engineering on the Jade prospect in Block 29/11, offshore China.

The contract, signed with oil and gas development company Empyrean Energy, will see AGR provide offset analysis and detailed well design engineering. In addition, the project team will be utilizing AGR’s iQx software to increase efficiencies in time and cost planning for Empyrean’s first well in China.

As part of the project, AGR and its and its Perth-based Australian team have been tasked with evaluating a number of well design options which will progress to a recommended well design using iQx proprietary probabilistic time and cost application, P1. This will enable AGR to provide Empyrean with quantified risks and increased insights into well planning.

Block 29/11 is a 1,806-square-kilometer block located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China, approximately 200 kilometers Southeast of Hong Kong.

Contracts Drilling Industry News Activity Asia China Technique

Related Offshore News

Ken Chapman Senior Instructor, Maersk Training. Photo courtesy Maersk Training

Profiles in Training: Ken Chapman Senior Instructor,...
© Igor Kardasov / Adobe Stock

Market Signals Fast Rebound in Floating Production Orders


Trending Offshore News

The 36in spool being installed using the Edda Freya. Source: Equinor.

Subsea Tiebacks: A Troll with a Kinder Surprise
Offshore Energy
(Photo: Hess Corporation)

ExxonMobil Makes Oil Discovery at Uaru-2 Offshore Guyana
Deepwater

Insight

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Video

As Oil Prices Rise, Interest & Orders Return for Deepwater

As Oil Prices Rise, Interest & Orders Return for Deepwater

Current News

Oceaneering Unveils New Topside Chemical Throttle Valve

Oceaneering Unveils New Topside Chemical Throttle Valve

11 Years on from Deepwater Horizon: A Roadmap to Transform Health and Safety

11 Years on from Deepwater Horizon: A Roadmap to Transform Health and Safety

AGR Secures Contract for Jade Prospect, Offshore China

AGR Secures Contract for Jade Prospect, Offshore China

Equinor Hires Fugro for Deepwater Survey Work off Canada

Equinor Hires Fugro for Deepwater Survey Work off Canada

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine