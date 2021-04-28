AGR Secures Contract for Jade Prospect, Offshore China

Independent energy services company AGR said it has won a contract to assist with well planning and engineering on the Jade prospect in Block 29/11, offshore China.

The contract, signed with oil and gas development company Empyrean Energy, will see AGR provide offset analysis and detailed well design engineering. In addition, the project team will be utilizing AGR’s iQx software to increase efficiencies in time and cost planning for Empyrean’s first well in China.

As part of the project, AGR and its and its Perth-based Australian team have been tasked with evaluating a number of well design options which will progress to a recommended well design using iQx proprietary probabilistic time and cost application, P1. This will enable AGR to provide Empyrean with quantified risks and increased insights into well planning.

Block 29/11 is a 1,806-square-kilometer block located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China, approximately 200 kilometers Southeast of Hong Kong.