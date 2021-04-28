Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Oceaneering Unveils New Topside Chemical Throttle Valve

April 28, 2021

Oceaneering Rotator Topside Chemical Throttle Valve (T-CTV) (Image: Oceaneering)
Oceaneering Rotator Topside Chemical Throttle Valve (T-CTV) (Image: Oceaneering)

Oceaneering International’s Rotator business launched a new Topside Chemical Throttle Valve (T-CTV) for multiple industries including oil and gas, chemical processing, wastewater treatment, medical, and pharmaceutical. The T-CTV leverages existing technology to address operational requirements for efficient topside chemical dosing.

The T-CTV provides a cost-effective and environmentally friendly solution for both greenfield and brownfield projects. The T-CTV is also suited for unmanned and remotely operated applications across industries and can be configured with optional Wi-Fi capabilities. The valve is also the industry’s only design that combines a full-flush position with an integrated mechanical scraper, Oceaneering said, adding this feature ensures superior contamination tolerance and delivers unmatched, long-term performance without the need for filters.

“Historically, Rotator’s focus has been on subsea valves and we’re excited about this opportunity to expand into the topside market with an industry-leading solution,” said Tommy Tolfsen, T-CTV Product Manager at Rotator. “Our T-CTV delivers a fully automated chemical dosing package. It combines continuous and accurate flow measurement with automatic flow regulation in a modular, plug-and-play design.

“With the appetite for unmanned platforms growing, we wanted to make sure our T-CTV is ready for full, remote operation.”

According to Oceaneering, the accuracy of the valve results in less chemical waste. The valve boasts ± 0.2% of reading via continuous Coriolis flow measurement. The T-CTV control system uses continuous, live feedback from the Coriolis flow meter to automatically regulate and continuously display flow rates. The valve’s unique helical flow path provides stable, controlled flow throughout the entire operating range. A fully programmable deadband is set to further optimize flow performance. The superior accuracy and reliability of the T-CTV will ultimately reduce opex via lowered chemical costs and improved uptime.

