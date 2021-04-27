Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Santos Green Lights TechnipFMC for Barossa Subsea Scope

April 27, 2021

File image: ConocoPhillips
File image: ConocoPhillips

TechnipFMC said it received a notice to proceed for a subsea production system contract from Australian gas producer Santos for the Barossa field development project, located 300 kilometers north of Darwin.

The contract scope covers the supply of subsea trees and associated control systems, manifolds and wellheads, as well as installation and commissioning support, which will help to extend the life of the existing Darwin LNG facility.

TechnipFMC's contract, awarded in May 2019, is valued between $75 million and $250 million, the company said.

Jonathan Landes, President Subsea at TechnipFMC, said, “We are very pleased to have been selected as a subsea partner for the Barossa project. This important award strengthens our relationship with Santos and further demonstrates our commitment to assist in the development of the Australian energy sector.”

Santos last month announced a final investment decision (FID) was taken to proceed with the $3.6 billion Barossa gas and condensate project.

The development will comprise a BW Offshore supplied FPSO, subsea production wells, supporting subsea infrastructure and a gas export pipeline tied into the existing Bayu-Undan to Darwin LNG pipeline. First gas production is targeted for the first half of 2025.

Technology Offshore Energy Engineering Subsea Australia/NZ

Related Offshore News

(Photo: Neptune Energy)

Eni Starts Gas Production at Merakes Project off Indonesia
Chevron’s affiliate in Myanmar, Unocal Myanmar Offshore Co. Ltd. (UMOCL), has a 28.3 percent ownership interest in a production sharing contract (PSC) for the production of natural gas from the Yadana, Badamyar and Sein fields, within Blocks M5 and M6, in the Andaman Sea Photo: Yadana Platform / File Photo: Total - Photographer: GLADIEU STEPHAN

Chevron Lobbies U.S. Officials to Protect its Energy...


Trending Offshore News

The 36in spool being installed using the Edda Freya. Source: Equinor.

Subsea Tiebacks: A Troll with a Kinder Surprise
Offshore Energy
Equinor’s Breidablikk project in the Norwegian North Sea, with 23 wells, was one of four projects adding to subsea tree order numbers last year. Image copyright Equinor.

2020: A Year Like No Other with a Mixed Outlook for Subsea
Offshore Energy

Insight

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Video

As Oil Prices Rise, Interest & Orders Return for Deepwater

As Oil Prices Rise, Interest & Orders Return for Deepwater

Current News

Ørsted Names Ortiz Head of Market Affairs for New England

Ørsted Names Ortiz Head of Market Affairs for New England

Wintershall Dea Q1 Operating Profit Jumps 47%

Wintershall Dea Q1 Operating Profit Jumps 47%

Eni Starts Gas Production at Merakes Project off Indonesia

Eni Starts Gas Production at Merakes Project off Indonesia

Santos Green Lights TechnipFMC for Barossa Subsea Scope

Santos Green Lights TechnipFMC for Barossa Subsea Scope

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine