Equinor Contracts Seadrill Drillship West Saturn

April 27, 2021

(Photo: Seadrill)
(Photo: Seadrill)

Offshore drilling contractor Seadrill said it has secured a four-year firm contract with four one year options for the West Saturn drillship with Equinor Brasil Energia Ltda for work on the Bacalhau field in Brazil.

Total value for the firm portion of the contract is expected to be approximately $380 million (inclusive of mobilization, upgrades, and integrated services revenue) with a performance bonus providing meaningful incremental opportunity, Seadrill said. The total contract value is contingent on the final investment decision (FID) by the partnership for Bacalhau. Commencement is expected in first quarter of 2022.

The West Saturn has Seadrill’s existing, bespoke, managed pressure drilling (MPD) system already installed and in conjunction with Equinor and our partners, will receive further upgrades and enhancements in safety, efficiency, and environmental control.

Human factor safety enhancements to red zone management will be automated through the use of Seadrill’s AI-enabled safety technology Vision IQ. The efficiency of the drillship will be further enhanced through Seadrill’s Plato Performance solution, driving continuous improvement in repetitive drilling activities while delivering consistent process execution and optimization of the drilling program with improved safety, the company said.

The fuel consumption of the West Saturn is expected to be reduced by between 10-15% with the introduction of a combined hydrogen and methanol injection system along with other energy efficiency upgrades. Emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) are expected to reduce by between 10-15%, and Nitrous Oxide (NOx) by between 30-80%.

Seadrill’s CEO, Stuart Jackson, said, “This further broadening of our long-standing relationship with Equinor is a testament to the experience and consistent operational excellence of our team. The West Saturn’s planned upgrades are a key development in Seadrill’s innovation pipeline, as the adoption of new technologies will improve drilling efficiency and reduce the environmental footprint of Seadrill and our clients’.”

Contracts Offshore Drilling Activity South America Drillships

