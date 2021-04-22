Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Tekmar Energy to Protect Subsea Cable at Gode Wind 3 Offshore Wind Farm

April 22, 2021

Credit; Tekmar
Credit; Tekmar

Tekmar Energy has won a contract with cable manufacturer ZTT to supply its Cable Protection Systems (CPS) for the Gode Wind 3 high-voltage grid connection project in Germany.

The 16km long subsea cable is scheduled for installation in 2023 and will connect the 242MW Gode Wind 3 offshore wind farm to TenneT’s extra-high-voltage grid via the DolWin Kappa HVDC converter station, and the associated DolWin 6 grid connection in Germany.

"Tekmar Energy’s CPS and bespoke Bellmouths will be installed to protect the cable as it transitions from the seabed through the dynamic zone between the Gode Wind 3 Offshore Substation and the DolWin Kappa Platform," Tekmar said.

The products will be delivered in 2022 and 2023 from Tekmar Energy’s Newton Aycliffe manufacturing facility in the North East of England.

The Gode Wind 3 wind farm in the German North sea, subject to Ørsted's final investment decision, is expected to be fully commissioned in 2024.  Gode Wind 3 comprises two offshore wind projects which were originally awarded to Ørsted in auctions in 2017 and 2018 under the names of Gode Wind 3 (110MW) and Gode Wind 4 (132MW). The two projects were renamed in September 2019 and will be built as one joint project under the name of Gode Wind 3

