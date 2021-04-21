Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Aker BP Adds One More Well to Maersk Drilling's Jack-Up Rig Scope

April 21, 2021

Maersk Integrator/Credit: Maersk Drilling

Danish offshore drilling company Maersk Drilling has won a one-well contract extension for its Maersk Integrator jack-up drilling rig with Aker BP in Norway.

The contract is expected to start in December 2021, in direct continuation from the rig's current scope for Aker BP. The one-well contract has an estimated duration of 36 days. 

"The firm contract value is approximately USD 9.6m, excluding integrated services provided and potential performance bonuses. The contract includes an option for additional work," Maersk Drillign said.

Maersk Integrator is contracted under the terms of the frame agreement that Maersk Drilling and Aker BP entered into in 2017 as part of the Aker BP Jack-up Alliance which also includes Halliburton. Contracts under the alliance are based on market-rate terms with incentive arrangement for all parties, based on actual delivery and performance, the drilling contractor said.

According to Maersk Drilling, the ultra-harsh environment jack-up rig recently completed a series of upgrades to convert it to a hybrid, low-emission rig. 

"In the first month of operations featuring identical upgrades, the sister rig Maersk Intrepid registered a very promising initial data point of reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by approximately 25% compared to the rig’s average baseline, along with NOx emissions reductions of approximately 95%," the drilling firm added.

"We’re delighted to add this additional work scope for Maersk Integrator which will provide an opportunity to prove that our alliance model with Aker BP and Halliburton also can be applied to an exploration campaign, expectedly resulting in significant efficiency gains and emissions reductions,” says COO of Maersk Drilling Morten Kelstrup.

Worth noting, late in March, Maersk Drilling said it had won a contract with  Aker BP for the ultra-harsh environment jack-up rig Maersk Reacher.

Aker BP will use the Maersk Reacher to assist with well intervention, stimulation, and accommodation at the Valhall field offshore Norway.

The drilling company said that the Maersk Reacher jack-up would be reactivated with reduced drilling equipment and a specific focus on delivering the most efficient well intervention and stimulation set-up including a reduced crew level compared to standard drilling mode.

