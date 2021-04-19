Maersk Supply Service's Head of Renewables to Become CCO

Danish offshore vessel operator Maersk Supply Service said Monday it would appoint Jonas Munch Agerskov as its new Chief Commercial Officer after Carsten Gram Haagensen decided to pursue a career outside the maritime industry.

Agerskov, who's held various roles within the company since joining in 2012, currently serves as Head of Renewables at Maersk Supply Service. He is expected to assume his new role on May 1, 2021.

"[Agerskov] been instrumental in establishing several of the recent strategic partnerships, such as the support of the ocean-cleaning non-profit organization The Ocean Cleanup and the collaboration with Ørsted, testing an offshore charging buoy concept," Maersk Supply Service said.

Maersk Supply Service CEO Steen S. Karstensen said: "With Jonas, Maersk Supply Service gets a CCO that knows the company from the inside and can bring fresh eyes to our commercial department. He has demonstrated that he is excellent at building strong partnerships and picking up trends in the industry. Many of our key customers are expanding into offshore renewable industries, so with Jonas heading some of our key renewables projects and our commercial department, I am confident that we can strengthen synergies that accelerate our green transition and support our customers’ journey."

“It is central for our strategy in Maersk Supply Service to always search for new ways to increase the value we add to our customers’ long-term success. With our solutions offerings, expansion into the renewable industries and decarbonization efforts, we have an even stronger value proposition that aligns with many of our key customers’ agenda. I look forward to continuing to offer safe and efficient operations and deepening our many good customer relationships,” says Agerskov.

As for the outgoing CCO Carsten Gram Haagensen, he has been in Maersk since 2006, and from December 2016 as CCO for Maersk Supply Service.

“I would like to thank Carsten for the dedication and passion he has brought into the Commercial organization worldwide. He has been a crucial part of the strategic change that we have gone through the last four years, and Maersk Supply Service now has a stronger customer focus throughout our organization. I wish Carsten the best of luck with his new endeavors,” says Karstensen.



