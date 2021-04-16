Minesto Granted Patent for Tidal Tech

Swedish renewable energy company Minesto, focused on tidal energy development with its marine kite technology, has said it has been granted a new patent by which the company extends the protection of its core technology.

The approved patent is related to a technical innovation that Minesto developed and has verified in its tidal energy project in the Faroe Islands.

Among other things, Minesto said, the solution provides greater flexibility as to which sea depths Minesto's tidal kite systems can be installed at.

“We continue to strengthen and extend the protection of our intellectual property and the industrial value linked to Minesto’s technology. Our IP strategy is as simple as it is effective: we systematically extend the protection of the core technology by ‘shielding’ the main patent with complementary patents related to supporting subsystems and offshore processes. Through this, we create significant commercial value for Minesto and its shareholders”, said Dr Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto.

"The approval of the new patent means that the patent protection surrounding Minesto’s unique ocean energy technology called Deep Green now consists of eleven patent families," Minesto said.

"In total, Minesto now has 92 approved patents, making the company’s patent portfolio one of the strongest – if not the strongest – in the industry," Minesto said.

“Our strong IP protection creates competitive advantage and a foundation for revenue opportunities from product sales, sale of services, and geographical licensing”, said Martin Edlund.

According to Minesto, its Deep Green technology is the only verified marine power plant that operates cost efficiently in areas with low-flow tidal streams and ocean currents.

Illustration of Minesto's Kite - Credit: Minesto (File image)