Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Japan to Double Inter-regional Power Grid to Boost Offshore Wind

April 16, 2021

For illustration - Credit: Fokke
For illustration - Credit: Fokke

Japan aims to double its inter-regional power grid capacity by adding up to 23 gigawatts to help speed expansion of renewable energy such as offshore wind farms, the Nikkei business daily said on its online news site late on Thursday.

The move comes as Japan gears up its drive to expand cleaner energy to help the country achieve its goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050, and as the weak power grid has been a hindrance to the spread of renewable energy in Japan.

There is a plan to build undersea cables to connect the northern island of Hokkaido and the main Honshu island where power demand is high, Nikkei said, citing a plan compiled by the industry ministry and the Organization for Cross-Regional Coordination of Transmission Operators (OCCTO).

Other plans include boosting transmission landlines between the northern Tohoku region and the Tokyo metropolitan areas on Honshu island, and reinforcing grids between the southern island of Kyushu and Honshu, Nikkei said.

Details are expected to be announced later in April and construction could start in 2022 at the earliest, Nikkei said. 

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi. Editing by Mark Potter)

Energy Renewable Energy Offshore Wind Activity Asia

Related Offshore News

Petrojarl Foinaven - Credit: andrew blagg/MarineTraffic.com

BP Suspends Output from Foinaven Fields as Long-Serving...
Safe Scandinavia offshore accommodation rig - Credit: Prosafe

Prosafe Ordered to Pay $55,5M to Westcon in Rig Conversion...


Trending Offshore News

A Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Respone Boat-Medium boatcrew heads toward a capsized 175-foot commerical lift boat April 13, 2021 searching for people in the water 8 miles south of Grand Isle, La. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris)

One Dead, a Dozen Missing, Six Rescued After Lift Boat...
Offshore
A Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Respone Boat-Medium boatcrew heads toward a capsized 175-foot commerical lift boat April 13, 2021 searching for people in the water 8 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana. The Coast Guard and multiple good Samaritan vessels responded to the capsized vessel and searched for multiple missing people in the water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris)

Six Rescued, Dozen Missing After Lift Boat Capsizes in...
Offshore

Insight

At Brazil's Petrobras, a 'Spartan' Military Man Takes the Reins

At Brazil's Petrobras, a 'Spartan' Military Man Takes the Reins

Video

As Oil Prices Rise, Interest & Orders Return for Deepwater

As Oil Prices Rise, Interest & Orders Return for Deepwater

Current News

GPS' "Chemical Mist" Cuts Methane Emissions

GPS' "Chemical Mist" Cuts Methane Emissions

Petrobras, Partners Decide on Partial "Devolution" of Libra Offshore Area

Petrobras, Partners Decide on Partial "Devolution" of Libra Offshore Area

Noble Corp. Completes Pacific Drilling Acquisition

Noble Corp. Completes Pacific Drilling Acquisition

Clean Crude? Oil Companies use Offsets to Claim Green Barrels

Clean Crude? Oil Companies use Offsets to Claim Green Barrels

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine