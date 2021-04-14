Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

One Dead, a Dozen Missing, Six Rescued After Lift Boat Capsizes off Louisiana

April 14, 2021

A Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Respone Boat-Medium boatcrew heads toward a capsized 175-foot commerical lift boat April 13, 2021 searching for people in the water 8 miles south of Grand Isle, La. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris)
A Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Respone Boat-Medium boatcrew heads toward a capsized 175-foot commerical lift boat April 13, 2021 searching for people in the water 8 miles south of Grand Isle, La. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris)

One person has died, a dozen are still missing and six others have been rescued after a commercial lift boat used to service oil rigs capsized in hurricane force winds south of Louisiana’s Port Fourchon, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Wednesday.

Rescuers in Coast Guard cutters, aircraft and volunteer civilian boats were hunting for the dozen missing people in the Gulf of Mexico after the 129-foot (39-m) commercial vessel, Seacor Power, capsized in rough seas eight miles (13 km) off Port Fouchon about 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officials said.

Searchers were “saturating the area,” said Coast Guard Captain Will Watson, who added that some people could still be trapped on the crippled vessel.

“We’re giving it everything we have,” he said.

“Unfortunately one person was recovered deceased on the surface of the water,” he said, adding that the winds were about 80 miles per hour (129 km per hour) to 90 mph in 7- to 9-foot seas at the time of the accident.

Two people were rescued by the Coast Guard and four others were pulled from the waters by people on other vessels, he said.

“My heart and the collective hearts of our team goes out to the families,” Watson said, adding that they ware working to find other survivors.

The high winds from a line of thunderstorms with some hail and flooding are expected to continue in southeastern Louisiana, according to the National Weather Service. There is a threat of severe weather to overnight in the region and a flash flood watch is in effect till Thursday morning.

The vessel is owned by Seacor Marine, a Houston, Texas-based transportation company, according to media reports.

A lift boat is also called “jack barge” because it has extendable 250-foot legs that can reach the seabottom. It is a type of service vessel often used by energy companies for offshore construction projects or to service oil rigs.

A representative for the ship’s owner was not immediately available for comment.


(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla; Additional reporting and writing by Rich McKay; Editing by William Maclean, Mike Harrison and Marguerita Choy)

Offshore Casualties Coast Guard Casualties North America Gulf of Mexico Safety & Security Lift Boats

Related Offshore News

Sangomar FPSO Illustration - Credit: Woodside

Remus Horizons Moves to Take Over FAR, Enter Senegal...
Sea Ice in the Chukchi Sea - Credit: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center Under CC BY 2.0 License

U.S. Appeals Court Affirms Atlantic, Arctic Offshore...

Insight

At Brazil's Petrobras, a 'Spartan' Military Man Takes the Reins

At Brazil's Petrobras, a 'Spartan' Military Man Takes the Reins

Video

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Current News

One Dead, a Dozen Missing, Six Rescued After Lift Boat Capsizes off Louisiana

One Dead, a Dozen Missing, Six Rescued After Lift Boat Capsizes off Louisiana

Nicola Offshore, Cyprus Subsea Partner Up

Nicola Offshore, Cyprus Subsea Partner Up

Total Delays Offshore Drilling Plans in South Africa

Total Delays Offshore Drilling Plans in South Africa

Emerson Moves Repsol's Exploration Data to the Cloud

Emerson Moves Repsol's Exploration Data to the Cloud

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine