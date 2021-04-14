Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Total Delays Offshore Drilling Plans in South Africa

April 14, 2021

Deepsea Stavanger drilling rig was used by Total for Brulpadda and Luiperd drilling. File Photo - Credit: BP/Flickr
Deepsea Stavanger drilling rig was used by Total for Brulpadda and Luiperd drilling. File Photo - Credit: BP/Flickr

French oil major Total has decided to postpone its application for additional drilling in a South African offshore gas block, a letter seen by Reuters from the consultancy conducting the environmental and social assessment showed.

The delay is a potential blow to South Africa as it seeks to reduce its reliance on coal and increase the use of natural gas and renewables in its energy mix.

More than 80% of the power supplied in South Africa comes from coal-fired plants, making it one of the world’s biggest CO2 emitters.

The government has suggested that gas from Total’s fields could eventually be used as feedstock at South Africa’s ailing 45,000 barrel per day gas-to-liquid refinery at Mossel Bay, which has run out of domestic gas feedstock.

Total discovered two large gas fields, Brulpadda and Luiperd, in offshore block 11B/12B in 2019 and 2020, about 175 km off the southern coast.

“This letter serves to notify you that TOTAL E & P South Africa B.V. has decided to postpone their application for the additional drilling and associated activities in Block 11B/12B at this time,” said the letter from the SLR environmental consultancy to stakeholders, dated April 13.

An official at SLR Consulting confirmed the authenticity of the letter but did not disclose reasons for the delay.

“Thus, the application for Environmental Authorisation of the additional drilling and associated activities in Block 11B/12B has been withdrawn,” SLR Consulting said.

Total did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Promit Mukherjee and David Goodman)

Energy Deepwater Drilling Industry News Activity Africa

Related Offshore News

Sangomar FPSO Illustration - Credit: Woodside

Remus Horizons Moves to Take Over FAR, Enter Senegal...
A Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Respone Boat-Medium boatcrew heads toward a capsized 175-foot commerical lift boat April 13, 2021 searching for people in the water 8 miles south of Grand Isle, La. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris)

One Dead, a Dozen Missing, Six Rescued After Lift Boat...

Insight

At Brazil's Petrobras, a 'Spartan' Military Man Takes the Reins

At Brazil's Petrobras, a 'Spartan' Military Man Takes the Reins

Video

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Current News

One Dead, a Dozen Missing, Six Rescued After Lift Boat Capsizes off Louisiana

One Dead, a Dozen Missing, Six Rescued After Lift Boat Capsizes off Louisiana

Nicola Offshore, Cyprus Subsea Partner Up

Nicola Offshore, Cyprus Subsea Partner Up

Total Delays Offshore Drilling Plans in South Africa

Total Delays Offshore Drilling Plans in South Africa

Emerson Moves Repsol's Exploration Data to the Cloud

Emerson Moves Repsol's Exploration Data to the Cloud

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine