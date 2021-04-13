Nexans Awards $23,5M ROV Contract to IKM Subsea

Nexans Norway, a company building and installing subsea cables for the international offshore energy industry, has signed a ROV services contract with ROV specialist IKM Subsea.

Under the contract, IKM Subsea, based in Bryne, Norway, will deliver ROV services on vessels Nexans Skagerrak, CLV Nexans Aurora, will provide and thrid party vessel support.

The contract value including options is 200 million NOK ($23,5 million) and the duration term is firm for three years, plus two yearly options.

IKM Subsea has since 2012 supplied a Merlin WR200 Work class ROV’s onboard on the C/S Nexans Skagerrak.



