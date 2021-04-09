Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Acta Marine Wraps Maintenance Campaign on Bard Offshore 1 Wind Farm

April 9, 2021

Credit: Acta Marine
Credit: Acta Marine

Acta Marine has this week completed its three-year maintenance campaign for Ocean Breeze on the Bard Offshore 1 wind farm, the first commercial offshore wind farm in Germany.

Acta Marine's Acta Auriga walk-to-work support vessel - which offers comfortable accommodation and workspace to 120 passengers - started the O&M works on the Bard Offshore 1 wind farm in April 2018 just weeks after vessel delivery from Ulsteinvik in Norway.

The offshore wind farm is located approximately 100 km north of the isle of Borkum in the German North Sea and comprises an area of approximately 59 square kilometers.

"The project has been intense especially considering the fact that Auriga has replaced two maintenance vessels that were initially performing the O&M scope on the project," Acta Marine said this week, also sharing the Acta Auriga's project stats:


• 9300 gangway connections

• 44,600 persons transferred

• 43,600 cargo pieces lifted

• 2,500x around the globe in distance sailed

• 230,000 meals served

• Zero LTI

According to Acta Marine, Acta Auriga will, after a short maintenance stop at Niestern Sanders, continue to work in offshore wind in the UK as a construction support vessel.

Offshore Energy Vessels Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Europe

