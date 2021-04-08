Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Magseis Fairfield Nets 'Meaningful' Gulf of Mexico OBN Survey Contract

April 8, 2021

Magseis Fairfield's ZXPLR Node - Credit: Magseis Fairfield
Oslo-listed offshore oil and gas seismic data acquisition company Magseis Fairfield has won a new contract in the Gulf of Mexico.

The company has been awarded an Ocean Bottom Node for "a multi-client company," which it did not name.

"The duration of the survey is approximately four months and will be executed in 2021 using our ZXPLR deepwater ocean bottom node technology," Magseis Fairfield said.

Magseis Fairfield's CEO Carel Hooijkaas said: "This project is yet another confirmation that our clients continue to see clear value in obtaining high-quality OBN data to evaluate existing and new licenses in the Gulf of Mexico. 

"This contract demonstrates that the Gulf of Mexico continues to be a core area for our services and represents a very meaningful addition to our 2021 backlog."

To remind, Magseis Fairfield in February secured a deep-water 4D Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) monitor survey contract in the US Gulf of Mexico with a repeat customer.

As with the latest contract, this survey, too, will be conducted with Magseis Fairfield’s ZXPLR technology, currently in use for ongoing projects in the same region. The start-up is expected to be mid-Q2 2021, and the project will run for approximately two months.



