Japan: JERA Opens Office for Akita Offshore Wind Projects

Japan's JERA has opened an office in the city of Akita as a base for offshore wind projects off the coast of Akita Prefecture, Japan.

Favorable wind conditions along the Japan Sea from Hokkaido to Tohoku make it a promising area with many locations suitable for offshore wind power generation, JERA said.

"In Akita Prefecture, bidding for the development of offshore wind power projects (off Noshiro City, Mitane Town, and Oga City and off Yurihonjo City) is now being conducted under the Act on Promoting the Utilization of Sea Areas for the Development of Marine Renewable Energy Power Generation Facilities. JERA aims to participate together with its business partners," the company said.

"Because JERA believes that Akita Prefecture, as a first-mover, will become a hub for the accumulation of information and human resources related to the domestic offshore wind industry, it has established the Akita Office to consider the development of offshore wind power projects, to collect information, and to communicate with local communities in the Tohoku region," JERA added.



The office will launch with a small number of employees but is expected to grow in scale as the business develops.

"Aiming to become a global leader in renewable energy, JERA will actively promote large-scale offshore wind power generation projects in Japan and overseas with the understanding and cooperation of local communities and other stakeholders, thereby helping to contribute to the realization of a decarbonized society," JERA added.