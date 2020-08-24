Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
JERA Files EIS for 520MW Offshore Wind Farm in Japan

August 24, 2020

Illustration; An offshore wind farm - Image by diak / AdobeStock
Illustration; An offshore wind farm - Image by diak / AdobeStock

Japanese company JERA has filed an environmental impact statement for the proposed 520MW offshore wind farm in the Ishikari Bay, Hokkaido, Japan.

JERA, which submitted the documents to the Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry on Monday said it believed Ishikari Bay to be suitable for the development of bottom-fixed offshore wind power generation due to its favorable wind conditions, shallow seabed, and the spare capacity of the nearby power grid.

The planned offshore wind power generation project will be located at least 2.5km offshore from the cities of Ishikari and Otaru and include as many as 65 8MW wind turbines with a maximum generation capacity of 520MW. The number of wind turbines could be lower if JERA elected to use larger capacity turbines.

To mitigate the impact on the power system of fluctuations in wind power generation output, the project envisages the installation of an energy storage system.

"As JERA aims to become a global leader in renewable energy, it has participated in offshore wind projects in the U.K. and Taiwan. JERA will apply its experiences and expertise in the construction and operation of such large-scale offshore wind projects to the current project," JERA said. The construction of the wind farm is expected to take 36 months to complete.

Credit: JERA

Flexible ballast water treatment for offshore

Opinion: Turkey-Greece Conflict in Mediterranean Might Not be About Gas (Only)

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

The Troubled History of Protecting Marine Assets

Bureau Veritas Aims to Have 50% of Offshore Surveys Done Remotely by 2021 End

Lundin Energy Names New Chief Operating Officer

VIDEO: Suction Anchors Installed Off Israel for Energean Power FPSO

