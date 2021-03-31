Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
KrisEnergy Finally Completes Vietnam Offshore Block Farm-out

March 31, 2021

Credit: KrisEnergy

After several delays, Southeast Asia-focused oil and gas company KrisEnergy has completed the farm-out of its entire 100% working interest in Block 115/09 offshore Vietnam.

KrisEnergy had in February 2020 said it had struck a deal with an unnamed international oil major to farm out the block so it could focus on its Apsara development in Cambodia.

However, the finalization of the farm-out was then delayed several times, most recently last week, only for KrisEnergy to come out on Wednesday to say it had finally completed the deal.

"..[KrisEnergy ] wishes to announce that the Vietnamese authorities have approved the transfer of 100% working interest and operatorship of Block 115/09, and the transfer was completed on 31 March 2021," KrisEnergy said. The company did not reveal who the buyer was.

Block 115/09, covering 7,382 square kilometers, is located in the southern Song Hong Basin, offshore central Vietnam.

