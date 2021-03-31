BP Taps CGG for Three Seismic Imaging Projects

CGG, a France-based provider of seismic data for oil and gas industry, has said it has won three major seismic imaging projects by BP.

Two projects are for data from deepwater Gulf of Mexico and one from offshore Trinidad & Tobago.

"These projects will start in Q1/Q2 this year and complete with cloud delivery of the data no later than Q4 of 2021," CGG said.

"Utilizing CGG Cloud supercomputing, imaging specialists at CGG’s Houston subsurface imaging center will employ compute-intensive data-driven proprietary algorithms, such as time-lag full-waveform inversion and least-squares migration, to ensure timely delivery of the highest-quality images to better support renewal and development decisions," CGG added without providing details on the value of the contracts.