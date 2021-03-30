Vår Energi Obtains Approval to Drill Four Wells Off Norway

Norwegian offshore oil and gas company Vår Energi has received regulatory approvals to drill four wells in the production license 229, in the Norwegian section of the North Sea.

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said Tuesday it had granted Vår Energi a drilling permit for wells 25/8-20 S, 25/8-20 A, 25/8-20 B and 25/8-20 C, cf. Section 13 of the Resource Management Regulations.

Vår Energi will drill the wells using Saipem's Scarabeo 8 semi-submersible drilling rig drilling facility in position 59°17'27.38"N and 2°22'27.05"E after concluding the drilling of water injection wells for Vår Energi AS in production licence 229.

The drilling program for wells 25/8-20 S and 25/8-20 B relates to the drilling of wildcat wells and the drilling program for wells 25/8-20 A and 25/8-20 C relates to the drilling of appraisal wells in production licence 027. Vår Energi AS is the operator with an ownership interest of 90 percent.

The other licensee is Mime Petroleum with a ten percent stake. The area in this licence consists of parts of block 25/8. The wells will be drilled about 8 kilometers north of the Balder field. Production licence 027 was awarded on 23 May 1969 (Round 2-A). These are the 14th, 15th, 16th and 17th exploration wells to be drilled in the licence.



