Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Vår Energi Obtains Approval to Drill Four Wells Off Norway

March 30, 2021

Norwegian offshore oil and gas company Vår Energi has received regulatory approvals to drill four wells in the production license 229, in the Norwegian section of the North Sea.

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said Tuesday it had granted Vår Energi a drilling permit for wells 25/8-20 S, 25/8-20 A, 25/8-20 B and 25/8-20 C, cf. Section 13 of the Resource Management Regulations.

Vår Energi will drill the wells using Saipem's Scarabeo 8 semi-submersible drilling rig drilling facility in position 59°17'27.38"N and 2°22'27.05"E after concluding the drilling of water injection wells for Vår Energi AS in production licence 229.

The drilling program for wells 25/8-20 S and 25/8-20 B relates to the drilling of wildcat wells and the drilling program for wells 25/8-20 A and 25/8-20 C relates to the drilling of appraisal wells in production licence 027. Vår Energi AS is the operator with an ownership interest of 90 percent.

The other licensee is Mime Petroleum with a ten percent stake. The area in this licence consists of parts of block 25/8. The wells will be drilled about 8 kilometers north of the Balder field. Production licence 027 was awarded on 23 May 1969 (Round 2-A). These are the 14th, 15th, 16th and 17th exploration wells to be drilled in the licence.

Drilling Activity Europe Rigs

Related Offshore News

Illustration - Image Credit: Hexicon

Aker Offshore Wind, Hexicon Exploring Floating Wind...
Credit: Seadrill

West Mira Offshore Rig to Resume Drilling by Mid-April...


Trending Offshore News

Artist’s impression of Sofia Wind Farm’s HVDC offshore converter platform

Sembcorp Marine, GE Firm Up $826M Sofia Offshore Wind Farm...
Energy
Credit:Oceloti/AdobeStock

Subsea 7 Forms Floating Wind JV with Simply Blue Energy
Energy

Insight

MARKET: Why Don’t OSVs Get Scrapped?

MARKET: Why Don’t OSVs Get Scrapped?

Video

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Current News

BV, Nexans Team Up Reduce Risks Related to Offshore Wind Cables

BV, Nexans Team Up Reduce Risks Related to Offshore Wind Cables

Qatar Petroleum to Take Full Control of Qatargas 1

Qatar Petroleum to Take Full Control of Qatargas 1

Scottish Renewables Names Energy Transition and Supply Chain Manager

Scottish Renewables Names Energy Transition and Supply Chain Manager

Sapura Energy Refinances $2.5B in Debt

Sapura Energy Refinances $2.5B in Debt

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine