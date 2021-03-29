SeaBird Nets 90-Day Source Vessel Deal

Norwegian seismic survey contractor SeaBird Exploration said Monday it had secured a contract for source vessel services.

In a brief update, SeaBird said the contract was for the provision of source vessel services for an OBN survey in the Eastern hemisphere.

"The survey has an expected duration of about 90 days and is scheduled to start in Q2 2021," SeaBird said.

The company did not say who the client was nor where exactly the survey would be taking place. The financial details were also not disclosed.