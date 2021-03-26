Oceanteam, Bourbon JV to Sell CSV Southern Ocean

Oceanteam Bourbon 4, a joint venture owned 50/50 by Oceanteam and Bourbon Offshore Norway, has entered into a memorandum of agreement regarding the sale of the vessel CSV Southern Ocean.

The sale is made subject to customary conditions and is expected to be completed in April 2021, Oceanteam said Friday.

"After debt service, the sale of the vessel will generate a positive cashflow for the joint venture Oceanteam Bourbon 4 AS," Oceanteam said.

The CSV Southern Ocean is a DP2 Construction Support Vessel (dynamic positioning class 2) with large subsea cranes (1 x 250 tonnes and 1 x 90/110 tonnes active heave compensated), full ROV spread, 2400 m2 deck space, approximately 10.000 tonnes DWT.

The vessel can be used for field support, construction, installation, and IRM work. Oceanteam did not say who the buyer was.

The vessel most recently worked for the Dutch marine services company Boskalis.