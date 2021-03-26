Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Ashtead Technology Creates Role to Push Renewables Drive

March 26, 2021

Scott Stephen - Ashtead Technology's Renewables Lead - Credit: Ashtead Technology
Scott Stephen - Ashtead Technology's Renewables Lead - Credit: Ashtead Technology

Subsea services and technology contractor Ashtead Technology has created a new role to head up its increasing activities in renewable energy.

For this Ashtead Technology appointed Scott Stephen to oversee and enhance its service offering to support the global renewables market.

Based at Ashtead’s recently opened Thainstone technology center in Aberdeenshire, UK, Stephen has been promoted to the role after four years with the company recently as an asset integrity business development manager and formerly as NDT sales manager.

Ashtead, which has traditionally provided its subsea equipment and O&M and decommissioning services to the oil and gas industry clients, has been diversifying into renewables as well.

"The firm has in recent years been diversifying into the renewables market where its equipment fleet and engineering skills developed to support the oil and gas industry are also suited to the requirements of offshore wind developers’ installation and operations and maintenance (O&M) work," the company said.

Commenting on his appointment, Stephen said: “Over the past four years with Ashtead Technology, I have developed a deep understanding of our customers’ strategic priorities and how best to drive results for them. I am very excited about my appointment and I’m looking forward to supporting our expanding renewables client base around the world.”

David Mair, Ashtead Technology business development director, added: “Scott has proven to be a great asset to the business, developing many long-term customer relationships through commitment to supporting their project requirements. The offshore renewables industry is a fast-growing market, and we want to harness the momentum building within Ashtead Technology and with our clients to realize our full potential across the global energy sector.”



People Offshore Energy Renewables Jobs news People and Companies

Related Offshore News

UK: Offshore Wind Industry to Support Almost 70,000 Jobs...
Credit: Wintershall Dea/John Iver Berg - From the Dvalin field development in the North Sea. Wintershall Dea is operator, and Sval Energi now gain a 10% ownership in the license.

Sval Energi Wraps $300M Edison Norge Buy


Trending Offshore News

Credit: RWE

RWE Sanctions Development of 1.4 GW Sofia Offshore Wind...
Energy
Credit: BW Offshore (Screenshot)

Santos, BW Offshore Sign $4,6B Barossa FPSO Deal
Energy

Insight

MARKET: Why Don’t OSVs Get Scrapped?

MARKET: Why Don’t OSVs Get Scrapped?

Video

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Current News

Oceanteam, Bourbon JV to Sell CSV Southern Ocean

Oceanteam, Bourbon JV to Sell CSV Southern Ocean

European Investment Bank Grants $412M Loan for French Offshore Wind Farm Project

European Investment Bank Grants $412M Loan for French Offshore Wind Farm Project

Petrobras CFO, Others to Leave After Clashing with Incoming CEO's Plans

Petrobras CFO, Others to Leave After Clashing with Incoming CEO's Plans

Mexican Regulator to Decide on Zama Field Unitization

Mexican Regulator to Decide on Zama Field Unitization

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine