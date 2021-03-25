ConocoPhillips Orders Eldfisk North Subsea Production System from Aker Solutions

Norwegian offshore engineering and construction company Aker Solutions has said it has secured "a large contract" from ConocoPhillips to deliver a subsea production system for the Eldfisk North development offshore Norway.

The field will be developed as a subsea satellite, tied back to the Eldfisk Complex. For Aker Solutions "a large contract" is valued at between NOK 1.2 billion and NOK 2.0 billion (between ~$139 million and ~232 million).

Aker Solutions' scope covers a complete subsea production system including 13 standardized vertical subsea trees, wellheads, control systems, three six-slot templates with integrated manifolds, and associated services.

"Work starts immediately and will involve Aker Solutions’ facilities in Brazil, Malaysia, Norway and the UK. Final deliveries are scheduled for 2024," Aker Solutions said.

"We look forward to continue our long-standing relationship with ConocoPhillips in Norway and to further develop the Eldfisk field," said Maria Peralta, executive vice president of Aker Solutions’ subsea business.

In October 2020, Aker Solutions was awarded a contract by ConocoPhillips to provide the subsea production system for the Tommeliten Alpha development.

Eldfisk is an oilfield discovered in 1970 located south of the Ekofisk field in the Norwegian North Sea. It is the second-largest of three producing fields in the Greater Ekofisk Area, and one of the largest on the Norwegian continental shelf.

The water depth is 70 meters with the reservoir located at depths of about 2,500-3,000 meters below the seafloor. The project development is subject to a final investment decision by the license partners and regulatory approval by Norwegian authorities.