Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petrobel Awards 2-year Extension for Shelf Drilling's Jack-up Rig

March 25, 2021

Trident 16 - Photo: Illya/MarineTraffic.com
Trident 16 - Photo: Illya/MarineTraffic.com

Jack-up drilling contractor Shelf Drilling has been awarded a two-year contract extension for its Trident 16 jack-up drilling rig.

The Oslo-listed company said the contract extension was with Egypt's Belayim Petroleum Company (“Petrobel”) for operations in the Gulf of Suez offshore Egypt.

"The Trident 16 has been working with Petrobel in Belayim fields since 2015, and following this extension, the expected availability of the rig is February 2023," Shelf Drilling said. 

The company did not share the financial details of the contract for the 1982-built, MODEC-designed jack-up.

To remind, Petrobel had last year in June terminated the contract for the rig. The rig then returned to operations for Petrobel Egypt in November 2020, with the contract subsequently extended until April 2021.

Drilling Rigs Shallow Water

Related Offshore News

UK: Offshore Wind Industry to Support Almost 70,000 Jobs...
West Hercules (Photo: Ole Jørgen Bratland/Equinor)

Equinor, Partners Make 'Significant' Oil Find in Mature...

Insight

MARKET: Why Don’t OSVs Get Scrapped?

MARKET: Why Don’t OSVs Get Scrapped?

Video

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Current News

Keel Laid for Jan De Nul's Giant Offshore Installation Unit

Keel Laid for Jan De Nul's Giant Offshore Installation Unit

Sval Energi Wraps $300M Edison Norge Buy

Sval Energi Wraps $300M Edison Norge Buy

Offshore Galore! Wind Farms Go on the Block as Valuations Spike

Offshore Galore! Wind Farms Go on the Block as Valuations Spike

ConocoPhillips Orders Eldfisk North Subsea Production System from Aker Solutions

ConocoPhillips Orders Eldfisk North Subsea Production System from Aker Solutions

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine