Petrobel Awards 2-year Extension for Shelf Drilling's Jack-up Rig

Jack-up drilling contractor Shelf Drilling has been awarded a two-year contract extension for its Trident 16 jack-up drilling rig.

The Oslo-listed company said the contract extension was with Egypt's Belayim Petroleum Company (“Petrobel”) for operations in the Gulf of Suez offshore Egypt.

"The Trident 16 has been working with Petrobel in Belayim fields since 2015, and following this extension, the expected availability of the rig is February 2023," Shelf Drilling said.

The company did not share the financial details of the contract for the 1982-built, MODEC-designed jack-up.

To remind, Petrobel had last year in June terminated the contract for the rig. The rig then returned to operations for Petrobel Egypt in November 2020, with the contract subsequently extended until April 2021.