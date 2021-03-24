Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Equinor Gets Nod to Use Transocean Semi at Gullfaks Field

March 24, 2021

Transocean Norge (File photo: Equinor)
Transocean Norge (File photo: Equinor)

Norwegian energy company Equinor has been granted consent to use the Transcoean Norge semi-submersible drilling rig for drilling and well operations on the Gullfaks field, in the North Sea, off Norway.

The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway, which said on Wednesday it had granted its approval to Equinor, said the company would use the rig in the production license 050 for wells 34/10-O-3 and 34/10-O-4.

Gullfaks is a field located in the Tampen area in the northern part of the North Sea. The water depth in the area is 130-220 meters. 

Gullfaks was discovered in 1978, and the plan for development and operation (PDO) for Gullfaks Phase I was approved in 1981. A PDO for Gullfaks Phase II was approved in 1985. Production started in 1986. 

The field has been developed with three integrated processing, drilling, and accommodation facilities with concrete bases (Gullfaks A, B and C). Production from Gullfaks in 2020 averaged around 85 mboe/day.Gullfaks field - Credit: Øyvind Hagen/Equinor

Energy Drilling Activity Europe Well Operations

Related Offshore News

Credit: nikkytok/AdobeStock

Offshore Drilling Market Poised for Growth, Rystad Says
Credit: RWE

RWE Sanctions Development of 1.4 GW Sofia Offshore Wind...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: RWE

RWE Sanctions Development of 1.4 GW Sofia Offshore Wind...
Energy
Credit: BW Offshore (Screenshot)

Santos, BW Offshore Sign $4,6B Barossa FPSO Deal
Energy

Insight

MARKET: Why Don’t OSVs Get Scrapped?

MARKET: Why Don’t OSVs Get Scrapped?

Video

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Current News

Petronas Becomes First Company to Produce LNG from Two FLNG Units

Petronas Becomes First Company to Produce LNG from Two FLNG Units

Fourteen US States Sue Biden Administration Over Oil and Gas Leasing Pause

Fourteen US States Sue Biden Administration Over Oil and Gas Leasing Pause

Equinor Gets Nod to Use Transocean Semi at Gullfaks Field

Equinor Gets Nod to Use Transocean Semi at Gullfaks Field

Rovco's Robotics Spin-off Vaarst Open for Business

Rovco's Robotics Spin-off Vaarst Open for Business

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine