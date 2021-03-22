Sapura Energy CEO Retires. Successor Named

Malaysia's Sapura Energy has said its President and Group CEO Tan Sri Shahril Shamsuddin was retiring Monday, after leading the Group for more than 25 years.

He will be succeeded by Mohd Anuar Taib, who takes over the helm as Sapura Energy Group Chief Executive Officer beginning 23 March 2021.

Sapura Energy’s succession plan was announced last year, ahead of Tan Sri Shahril reaching the retirement age of 60 on 22 March 2021.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, we wish to record our gratitude to Tan Sri Shahril, whose vision and determination turned Sapura Energy into a Malaysian multinational company capable of competing and winning on the global stage”, said Chairman Shamsul Azhar Abbas.

"His leadership enabled Sapura Energy to grow from a domestic-focused player into a renowned energy company serving the entire upstream value chain, and his foresight set the foundation for the Group to progress beyond oil and gas into renewables”.

Sri Shahril founded Sapura Energy in the mid 90’s, building the Group from its beginnings as a diving contractor, into the integrated energy company, which today both offers offshore oilfield services and owns shares in oil fields.

The outgoing CEO said Mohd Anuar, his successor was "deeply committed to deepening and cementing Sapura Energy’s position as a world-class technology powerhouse in the global energy industry."

"He has the experience, caliber, and mettle to bring Sapura Energy upwards in the next phase of our journey”, Tan Sri Shahril said, “It gives me great comfort to know that he has been well received by the organization and that he has been able to hit the ground running. This is a measure of both Datuk Anuar’s qualities, and the Sapura Energy values embedded within our people”.

Mohd Anuar, who joined Sapura Energy as an independent director in August 2020, was appointed Chief Operating Officer and CEO Designate in October 2020. His previous roles included Chairman of Shell Companies in Malaysia and PETRONAS Executive Vice President and CEO, Upstream.



