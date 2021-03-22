Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Wagenborg Converts PSV for W2W Operations

March 22, 2021

Keizersborg (Photo: Wagenborg Offshore)
Keizersborg (Photo: Wagenborg Offshore)

Wagenborg Offshore said it has taken its third walk-to-work (W2W) vessel into service. The converted Keizersborg is used as a standby vessel for inspection and maintenance of unmanned platforms in both Dutch and British waters of the southern North Sea.

The DP2 Keizersborg was originally designed as a platform supply vessel (PSV) by Wärtsilä and built by Wuhu Shipyard in China. It was converted in 16 weeks by the Royal Niestern Sander shipyard and provided with an extra accommodation module and Ampelmann motion compensated gangway.

Keizersborg joins existing W2W vessels Kroonborg and Kasteelborg already active in the Wagenborg Offshore fleet.

As an emergency response and rescue vessel (EERV), Keizersborg can be deployed in emergency situations at platforms for rescue work, standby activities, emergency towing or patrol tasks. The ship is equipped with extra facilities on board, such as an infirmary, reception rooms, a decontamination room, a recovery room and extra sanitary facilities. Keizersborg is also equipped with a daughter craft and a fast rescue boat, so that rescue activities can also be carried out in bad weather.

