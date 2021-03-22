Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
BHP Picks DORIS for Trion SURF FEED

March 22, 2021

Credit: DORIS Engineering
Australian firm BHP, working to develop the deepwater Trion oil field offshore Mexico, has selected the offshore engineering firm DORIS to continue into the next phase of Trion’s engineering work, related to subsea umbilicals risers and flowlines.

DORIS has previously completed the pre-DEED scope, and will now work on Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) for the SURF (Subsea Umbilicals Risers and Flowlines) scope of work.

The Trion field covers an of 1,285 sq./km. (798 sq./mi.) and is located in the Mexican waters of the Gulf of Mexico, at a water depth of approximately 2500 meters.

BHP is the operator holding a 60 percent interest in the development with our non-operating partner PEMEX Exploration and Production who holds a 40 percent interest.

BHP is looking to develop Trion via a semi-submersible floating production unit.

The final investment decision is targeted for somewhere between late 2022 and mid-2023. First oil could start flowing in late 2025, at the earliest.
 

Engineering Activity South America

