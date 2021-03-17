Seabed Geosolutions Extends 'Subsea Viking' Charter

Norwegian vessel operator Eidesvik Offshore has won more work for its Subsea Viking vessel.

Seismic acquisition firm Seabed Geosolutions awarded the new contract for the vessel under the Master Time Charter Agreement.

The new contract will start in direct continuation of the existing contract, Eidesvik Offshore said. The firm period is approximately four months with options for extensions.

Jan Fredrik Meling, CEO & President of Eidesvik Offshore said: "We are very pleased with this contract award, and we look forward to continuing to build on our long-term relationship with Seabed Geosolutions."

AIS Data shows that Subsea Viking recently departed from Rio de Janeiro, heading offshore.

Seabed Geosolutions, the company specializing in Ocean bottom seismic, said back in November it had secured a contract for a baseline 4D ocean bottom node (OBN) survey as well as a future 4D monitor OBN survey in Brazil for Petrobras, both covering the Sapinhoa Shared Reservoir in the Santos Basin.

The company at the time said that the baseline survey would use the Subsea Viking vessel, equipped with Manta nodes deployed by remotely operated vehicles, as well as a marine source vessel.

The survey is to be acquired in water depths greater than 2,200m and is scheduled to start in the second quarter of 2021. The total combined duration of the two surveys is estimated at around eight months.

As for other Eidesvik related news, in a separate statement on Wednesday, Eidesvik Offshore said it had secured a contract with Equinor for one of its platform supply vessels.



