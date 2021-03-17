Survitec to Acquire Hansen Protection

U.K.-based safety and survival solutions provider Survitec on Wednesday said it has signed an intent to purchase Hansen Protection, a Norwegian provider of specialist survival suits and protective equipment.

Ron Krisanda, Survitec's executive chairman, said, "Hansen Protection has a reputation for consistently delivering excellent products and services. The coming together of our two businesses, through a combination of our people, products, technology and wide-reaching footprint, will bring added value to our customers and reinforce Survitec’s position in the energy and marine sectors."