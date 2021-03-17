Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Survitec to Acquire Hansen Protection

March 17, 2021

(Photo: Survitec)
(Photo: Survitec)

U.K.-based safety and survival solutions provider Survitec on Wednesday said it has signed an intent to purchase Hansen Protection, a Norwegian provider of specialist survival suits and protective equipment.

Ron Krisanda, Survitec's executive chairman, said, "Hansen Protection has a reputation for consistently delivering excellent products and services. The coming together of our two businesses, through a combination of our people, products, technology and wide-reaching footprint, will bring added value to our customers and reinforce Survitec’s position in the energy and marine sectors."

Marine Equipment Mergers & Acquisitions Industry News Safety & Security

Related Offshore News

Guyana-bound: The Chinese-built Liza Unity FPSO last year arrived in Singapore for topsides integration. The FPSO is destined for the ExxonMobil-operated Liza field development in Guyana. (Photo: SBM Offshore)

VIDEO: Topsides Modules Lifted on Guyana-bound Liza Unity...
Credit: North Star

VIDEO: North Star to Deliver SOV Trio for Dogger Bank Wind...


Trending Offshore News

Image by KingmaPhotos/AdobeStock

ADNOC Suspends Petrofac from Competing for New Contracts...
Energy
Noble Sam Croft - Credit: Robby Norman/MarineTraffic.com

Guyana to See Record Number of Offshore Wells Drilled in...
Deepwater

Insight

MARKET: Why Don’t OSVs Get Scrapped?

MARKET: Why Don’t OSVs Get Scrapped?

Video

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Current News

TIMELINE: Nigerian Offshore Oil Block Deal Scandal

TIMELINE: Nigerian Offshore Oil Block Deal Scandal

Nigeria Disappointed as Shell, Eni Acquitted in Oil Block Bribery Case

Nigeria Disappointed as Shell, Eni Acquitted in Oil Block Bribery Case

Eni, Shell Acquitted in Nigerian Oil Block Graft Case

Eni, Shell Acquitted in Nigerian Oil Block Graft Case

Guyana's First Offshore Oil Field Now at Full Output Capacity, President Says

Guyana's First Offshore Oil Field Now at Full Output Capacity, President Says

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine