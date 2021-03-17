Chrysaor's First Operated Well Off Norway Shows Hydrocarbons Traces

UK oil and gas firm Chyrsaor has found hydrocarbon traces at the Jerv offshore exploration well; its first operated well in Norway.

According to OKEA, Chysaor's partner in the offshore production license PL973 where the well is located, "hydrocarbons have been observed from logs and cuttings on entering the reservoir in the Chrysaor-operated Jerv exploration well (15/12-25), and coring will now be initiated according to plan."

"The reservoir operations are at an early stage, and final results are not yet available," OKEA said.

Chrysaor spudded the Jerv well mid-February, using the COSL Pioneer semi-submersible drilling rig, targeting a prospect located close to the UK border in the southern North Sea.

This is the first well of a two-well program, including the Ilder well 15/12-26, and these are the first wells Chrysaor is drilling in Norway as the operator. The PL973 is south of the Grevling discovery operated by OKEA.

OKEA previously said a contingent side-track and well testing might be performed to evaluate any discovery.

Chrysaor Norge AS (operator) holds 50%, OKEA ASA 30%, and Petoro AS 20% in the PL 973 license.