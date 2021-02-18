Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Chrysaor Spuds Its First Well Offshore Norway as Operator

February 18, 2021

COSLInnovator - Credit: COSL
Oil and gas company Chrysaor has spudded the Jerv exploration well in the North Sea, offshore Norway, OKEA, a partner in the production license PL973 where the well is located, said Thursday.

Chrysaor started drilling at the well formally known as well 15/12-25 on Thursday, February 18, using the COSLInnovator semi-submersible drilling rig.

The well, in production licence PL973, is targeting a prospect located close to the UK border in the southern North Sea. 

This is the first well of a two-well program including the Ilder well 15/12-26, and these are the first wells Chrysaor is drilling in Norway as the operator.

A contingent side-track and well testing may be performed to evaluate any discovery, OKEA said.

OKEA holds a 30% working interest in the license which was awarded in the APA 2018 licensing round. 

"The license lies directly south of the OKEA-operated Grevling and Storskrymten discoveries. An early drill decision was taken in PL973 to accelerate the identification of additional resources in the area to support these ongoing field development plans," OKEA said.

''The Jerv and Ilder wells are OKEA's first exploration wells since 2019 and we are excited to see what results they bring, especially as discovered resources may support further maturation of the Grevling project'' says Andrew McCann, SVP Subsurface & Wells in OKEA.  ''We have a third exploration well to be drilled later in the year on PL1060 and we hope that together they will provide resources to build our asset base further.''

Chrysaor Norge AS is operator of PL973 with 50% WI; the other licensee is Petoro AS with 20%.

