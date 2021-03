PGS in First Simultaneous Streamer and Node Seismic Survey Project

Norwegian marine seismic contractor PGS has been awarded a 3D exploration survey by Lundin Energy in the Barents Sea, off Norway.

According to PGS, the project, in the production license, in PL1083 will see sparse node and high-density multisensor GeoStreamer seismic acquired simultaneously, in what has been described as "a first."

PGS will deploy drop-nodes leased from Geospace Technologies and operate Ramform Hyperion as streamer vessel and Sanco Swift as source vessel with an ultra-wide source configuration.

The survey polygon covers approximately 3,600 square kilometers, of which a subset will be covered with node seismic. The project will start in late May 2021 with an anticipated duration of 75 days.

Rune Olav Pedersen, President & CEO of PGS: "We are very pleased to be awarded this milestone contract by Lundin Energy Norway. The survey set up in combination with node and streamer seismic will provide unique data quality in this complex geological province."

"We have carefully watched the node market for many years and evaluated several entry points. We believe this opportunity will provide us with invaluable experience and insight to the node business and we are confident project execution will be at par with our industry-leading streamer seismic operations."

Sanco Swift/Credit: Carlos Antonio Perez Dasilva - MarineTraffic.com