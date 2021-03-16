Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
MODEC Orders Palfinger Cranes for Sangomar FPSO

March 16, 2021

Photo: SOFEC, Inc., a MODEC Group company

Japanese FPSO company MODEC has ordered Palfinger cranes for an FPSO it is building for deployment at Woodside's Sangomar development offshore Senegal. Palfinger said Tuesday it would deliver two wire luffing lattice boom cranes for the FPSO.

The two DKW1600 wire luffing lattice boom cranes will have a maximum lifting capacity of 30 metric tons and a maximum outreach of 35 meters.

Sverre  Mowinckel-Nilsen, Sales Director PALFINGER Marine and Handling Solutions said:"We are proud to be selected as the supplier of the main cranes onboard the first FPSO for Senegalese waters and we are looking forward  to continuing our long-term relationship with MODEC."

As mentioned earlier, the FPSO will be deployed at the Sangomar field, located around 100 km south of  Dakar, Senegal. The FPSO is expected to be delivered in 2023. 

The Sangomar FPSO will be capable of processing 100,000 barrels of crude oil, 130 million standard cubic feet of gas, and 145,000 barrels of water injection. Also, the FPSO will have a minimum storage capacity of 1,300,000  barrels of crude oil.

