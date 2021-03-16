Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Sercel, Kappa Offshore Collaborate on High-Res 3D Marine Seismic Solution

March 16, 2021

Sercel and Kappa Offshore Solutions offer PIKSEL, a compact marine seismic solution specially designed for acquiring the best seismic data for high-resolution 3D imaging of targeted offshore areas. Image: Sercel
Sercel and Kappa Offshore Solutions offer PIKSEL, a compact marine seismic solution specially designed for acquiring the best seismic data for high-resolution 3D imaging of targeted offshore areas. Image: Sercel

Sercel and Kappa Offshore Solutions offer PIKSEL, a 'compact' marine seismic solution specially designed for acquiring the seismic data for high-resolution 3D imaging of targeted offshore areas. 

Using Sercel’s Sentinel streamer technology and Kappa Offshore Solutions’ experience in equipment integration and hydrodynamic modeling, PIKSEL is designed to acquire high- and ultra-high-precision seismic data, drawing on the low noise performance of its Sentinel streamer’s hydrophone design as well as an optimized rigging and handling system that minimizes vibration. For enhanced broadband imaging, 

PIKSEL can be containerized to enable quick installation onboard a range of vessel types, and it is compatible with QuietSea, Sercel’s Passive Acoustic Monitoring system, Nautilus, Sercel’s streamer positioning solution, and SeaProNav Suite, Sercel’s navigation platform.

Technology New Products Hydrographic Seismic Survey

Related Offshore News

Noble Sam Croft - Credit: Robby Norman/MarineTraffic.com

Guyana to See Record Number of Offshore Wells Drilled in...
Image by KingmaPhotos/AdobeStock

ADNOC Suspends Petrofac from Competing for New Contracts...


Trending Offshore News

Image by KingmaPhotos/AdobeStock

ADNOC Suspends Petrofac from Competing for New Contracts...
Energy
Credit: Tullow Oil

Guyana: Tullow Oil, Partners Keep Control Over Orinduik...
Energy

Insight

MARKET: Why Don’t OSVs Get Scrapped?

MARKET: Why Don’t OSVs Get Scrapped?

Video

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Current News

Sercel, Kappa Offshore Collaborate on High-Res 3D Marine Seismic Solution

Sercel, Kappa Offshore Collaborate on High-Res 3D Marine Seismic Solution

Climate Change: $131 Trillion Clean Energy Investments Needed to Avert Catastrophe, Report Says

Climate Change: $131 Trillion Clean Energy Investments Needed to Avert Catastrophe, Report Says

OGUK: UK's Energy Transition Under Threat And Impossible Without Oil & Gas Industry Inclusion

OGUK: UK's Energy Transition Under Threat And Impossible Without Oil & Gas Industry Inclusion

Myanmar Coup: Right Groups Call on Oil Firm Total to Suspend Payments on Operations

Myanmar Coup: Right Groups Call on Oil Firm Total to Suspend Payments on Operations

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine