Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

UK to Invest $132M in New Offshore Wind Services Facilities

March 11, 2021

Credit:Fokke /AdobeStock
Credit:Fokke /AdobeStock

Britain will invest 95 million pounds ($132 million) in the construction of two new facilities to service a big expansion in offshore wind farms, creating around 6,000 jobs in the north of England, the government said on Wednesday.

Able Marine Energy Park, in the Humber region, will receive up to 75 million pounds, and Teesworks Offshore Manufacturing Centre on Teesside, will get up to 20 million pounds.

The two sites will house manufacturers supporting the development of up to 9 GW of offshore wind energy projects each year, which will be enough electricity to power around 8 million homes, the government said.

Construction will begin later this year.

GE Renewable Energy has confirmed it will build a new offshore wind blade manufacturing factory on Teesside. The area was formerly home to much heavy industry, including the Redcar steelworks which went into liquidation in 2015.

It will start production in 2023 and supply blades to the Dogger Bank wind farm, off the coast of northeast England.

The government said the new infrastructure will help meet its target to quadruple offshore wind capacity 40 GW by 2030.

 ($1 = 0.7198 pounds) 

(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Renewable

Related Offshore News

The Transocean Enabler drilling rig. (Photo: Jan Arne Wold / Woldcam - Equinor ASA)

Equinor Strikes Oil Near Johan Castberg Field in Barents...
Image: Siemens Gamesa

Siemens Gamesa Picks Cadeler to Transport and Install...

Insight

MARKET: Why Don’t OSVs Get Scrapped?

MARKET: Why Don’t OSVs Get Scrapped?

Video

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Current News

OGA: UK North Sea Flaring Dropped by 22% in 2020

OGA: UK North Sea Flaring Dropped by 22% in 2020

​​​​Jersey Oil & Gas in Fundraising Talks. GBA Farm-out Process Formally Launched

​​​​Jersey Oil & Gas in Fundraising Talks. GBA Farm-out Process Formally Launched

Fugro, dCarbonX Partner Up on Offshore Geo-energy Resources Development

Fugro, dCarbonX Partner Up on Offshore Geo-energy Resources Development

Oilfield Services Firms Expro and Frank's Set to Merge

Oilfield Services Firms Expro and Frank's Set to Merge

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine