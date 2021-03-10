Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Brazil: Gov't Adds Two More Nominees for Petrobras Board

March 10, 2021

PHOTO ANDRÉ MOTTA DE SOUZA PETROBRAS NEWS AGENCY
PHOTO ANDRÉ MOTTA DE SOUZA PETROBRAS NEWS AGENCY

Brazil's state-run oil firm Petrobras said on Wednesday that the government has nominated a further two individuals as potential members of the firm's board of directors, to be voted on at the upcoming extraordinary general meeting.

This comes after Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said on Monday it had received six nominations from the Ministry of Mines and Energy and Economy Ministry.

In a securities filing on Wednesday, Petrobras said the Ministry of Mines and Energy had nominated Cynthia Santana Silveira and Ana Silvia Corso Matte.

[Five] directors said last week they would be stepping down, following President Jair Bolsonaro's decision last month to replace Chief Executive Roberto Castello Branco with retired military general Joaquim Silva e Luna.

A date has yet to be set for the extraordinary general meeting. 

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; editing by Louise Heavens)

People Activity South America People & Companies

Related Offshore News

Illustration only - Credit: Arild/AdobeStock

Samsung Heavy Ordered to Pay $411M to Stena Drilling in...
The Ramford Vanguard seismic vessel. (Photo: Ole Jørgen Bratland)

Equinor Awards Long-term Frame Deals to Seismic Players...

Insight

MARKET: Why Don’t OSVs Get Scrapped?

MARKET: Why Don’t OSVs Get Scrapped?

Video

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Current News

CWind Sells CTV Endeavour to Wood Marine

CWind Sells CTV Endeavour to Wood Marine

TAP Taps NDT for Pipeline Survey

TAP Taps NDT for Pipeline Survey

Five-Year Deal: EnerMech to Service Chevron's Oil and Gas Facilities in Australia

Five-Year Deal: EnerMech to Service Chevron's Oil and Gas Facilities in Australia

Insulation Firm Kaefer Looking to Sell Minority Stake

Insulation Firm Kaefer Looking to Sell Minority Stake

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine