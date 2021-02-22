Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Brazil's President Bolsonaro Nominates Retired Army General as Next CEO of Petrobras

February 22, 2021

FOTO ANDRÉ MOTTA DE SOUZA / AGÊNCIA PETROBRAS
FOTO ANDRÉ MOTTA DE SOUZA / AGÊNCIA PETROBRAS

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's nominee to lead state-run oil company Petrobras said on Saturday the company needs to find "balance" in fuel pricing, considering the impact on shareholders, investors, sellers and consumers.

Joaquim Silva e Luna, a retired army general and former defense minister overseeing the state-run Itaipu hydroelectric dam on the border with Paraguay and Argentina since 2019, was tapped on Friday to be the next chief executive of Petróleo Brasileiro SA.

Bolsonaro has criticized Roberto Castello Branco, current CEO of the state firm known formally as Petroleo Brasileiro SA , for ignoring the complaints of truckers as he hiked diesel prices 15% this week, tracking global markets higher.

Petrobras shares plunged on Friday due to growing investor fears of political interference in fuel pricing, which has triggered billions of dollars in losses over the past decade.

Luna was cautious in some of his first public comments since Bolsonaro made the announcement in a late Friday social media post, seeking to allay concerns that the company would lose autonomy to set prices in Brazil, where it dominates the market.

"There is no way to have interference in the pricing policy. There's executive management ... and we have the capacity to handle the issue. We'll reflect on the economy as well as on the trucker who has no cargo to transport," he told Reuters in an interview.

"We need to find a balance, considering the shareholder, the market, oil prices, the currency, as well as the people, because gasoline and diesel prices have an impact on the whole chain of production. We cannot ignore this reality," he said.

Reflecting on his background in the military and government service, Luna said he would be "a manager and not a general" at Petrobras. "My profile is to deliver results," he added.

Current CEO Castello Branco's term ends March 20. Cheered by investors for his efforts to sell underperforming assets and cut debt, the University of Chicago-trained economist would be the second Petrobras head in three years to leave over disagreements in fuel pricing. In 2018, then-CEO Pedro Parente resigned when the government forced fuel prices lower in a concession to striking truckers.

Parente had vowed to set domestic prices in line with global markets, breaking with a policy that made Petrobras sell fuel below international parity, triggering some $40 billion in losses from 2011 to 2014. 

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier Writing by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Brad Haynes and Richard Chang)

Energy Activity South America People & Companies

Related Offshore News

Credti: xmentoys/AdobeStock

CNOOC Makes Large Oil and Gas Find in Bohai Bay
Route map of Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines - Credit: Gazprom

U.S. to Unveil Nord Stream 2 Report. Sanctions May Take...


Trending Offshore News

DE HE Vessel will pe responsible for pipelaying and lifting operations - Credit:Angus Morrison/MarineTraffic.com

Saipem Bags $1.7B Deal to Build Offshore Facilities for...
Energy
Credit: phi771/AdobeStock

Hiring Spree Ahead: Offshore Wind Staff Count to Triple by...
Energy

Insight

Market Report: FPSOs ... Charting the Path Ahead

Market Report: FPSOs ... Charting the Path Ahead

Video

A New Company Enters the Deep Offshore Wind Market

A New Company Enters the Deep Offshore Wind Market

Current News

Enauta Resumes Output from Atlanta Field after Corrosion-Induced Halt

Enauta Resumes Output from Atlanta Field after Corrosion-Induced Halt

UK: Tailwind Sanctions Evelyn Development

UK: Tailwind Sanctions Evelyn Development

Poland in Race Against the Clock to Approve Baltic Offshore Wind Subsidies

Poland in Race Against the Clock to Approve Baltic Offshore Wind Subsidies

Saipem Bags $1.7B Deal to Build Offshore Facilities for Qatar's North Field

Saipem Bags $1.7B Deal to Build Offshore Facilities for Qatar's North Field

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine