Chrysaor Extends Offshore Asset Integrity Deal with Stork

North Sea-focused oil company Chrysaor has awarded Stork a 2-year contract extension to deliver offshore integrated specialist asset integrity services in the UK.

Stork, a Fluor subsidiary, will continue to deliver an inclusive range of asset management solutions and capabilities to extend the offshore assets’ life cycle through this contract for the Armada, Everest, and Lomond platforms in the central North Sea.

"Stork has provided specialist asset integrity solutions for these platforms since 2014, and Stork is pleased to build upon this business relationship,” said Taco de Haan, president of Stork.

"By using Stork’s full portfolio of innovative solutions, the company will support its client’s objectives of achieving safe, reliable and efficient operations across their North Sea portfolio.”