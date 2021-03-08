Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Erria, Maersk Drilling Pen 3-Year Contract

March 8, 2021

A Maersk Drilling jack-up rig - Cr edit: Maersk Drilling
A Maersk Drilling jack-up rig - Cr edit: Maersk Drilling

Danish maritime services company Erria has today entered into a three-year agreement with the offshore drilling contractor Maersk Drilling under which it will handle marine warranty survey tasks related to relocation of Maersk Drilling's drilling rigs.

For this purpose, Erria has established the “Erria Risk Engineering” division.

"The marine warranty surveyor function is typically activated during the planning of the relocation operation, so that all relevant matters concerning the drilling rig, the planned location, the tow and/or transport (including nominated tugs and special vessels), and the installation, can be assessed in advance," Erria said.

The tasks include the marine warranty surveyor function reviewing relevant documentation and providing advice, including pointing out which parts of the relocation task require the marine warranty surveyor's participation on board and which parts of the operation require special approvals, Erria added.

In a separate statement on Monday, Maersk Drilling said it had won a contract in the Dutch sector of the North Sea, for its harsh-environment jack-up rig Maersk Resolute.

Energy Drilling Engineering Industry News Activity Europe Rigs

