Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Total Hires Shearwater for 4D Survey Offshore Angola

March 8, 2021

Credit: Shearwater Geoservices
Credit: Shearwater Geoservices

Marine seismic survey company Shearwater GeoServices said Monday it had won a contract with Total E&P Angola for a 4D monitor marine seismic acquisition survey.

Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater said: "We have seen a notable increase in interest for 4D technology for our clients’ planned projects in 2021, which is demonstrated by the award of this project in West Africa."

The survey comprises a two-month project on the GJDR Development area of Block 17, starting in Q1 2021.

"One of Shearwater’s industry leading multisensor-equipped vessels will be used for the survey in conjunction with source vessels from the Shearwater fleet," Shearwater said.

Energy Vessels Geoscience Activity Africa Seismic

Related Offshore News

Credit: Premier Oil (File Image)

Falkand Islands Gov't Gives More Time to Sea Lion Field...
A Valaris drillship - Credit:RF/MarineTraffic.com

Valaris Set to Emerge from Bankruptcy as Reorganization...

Insight

MARKET: Why Don’t OSVs Get Scrapped?

MARKET: Why Don’t OSVs Get Scrapped?

Video

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Current News

Jumbo and SAL to Form Joint Venture

Jumbo and SAL to Form Joint Venture

US Vineyard Wind Project Clears Key Hurdle

US Vineyard Wind Project Clears Key Hurdle

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Seismic Firm TGS Makes Organizational Changes. Names Energy Transition Head

Seismic Firm TGS Makes Organizational Changes. Names Energy Transition Head

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine