Total Hires Shearwater for 4D Survey Offshore Angola

Marine seismic survey company Shearwater GeoServices said Monday it had won a contract with Total E&P Angola for a 4D monitor marine seismic acquisition survey.

Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater said: "We have seen a notable increase in interest for 4D technology for our clients’ planned projects in 2021, which is demonstrated by the award of this project in West Africa."

The survey comprises a two-month project on the GJDR Development area of Block 17, starting in Q1 2021.

"One of Shearwater’s industry leading multisensor-equipped vessels will be used for the survey in conjunction with source vessels from the Shearwater fleet," Shearwater said.