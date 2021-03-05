Film-Ocean Buys Work Class ROV, Plans to Add Staff

Remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) specialist Film-Ocean Ltd, based in Aberdeenshire, has recently invested a six-figure sum in a Schilling heavy duty work class ROV and plans to grow its workforce to support the company’s growth plans.

The vehicle is capable of operating at depths of up to 4,000 meters and is supported by an active heave compensation launch and recovery systems (AHC LARS). It is a highly maneuverable vehicle capable with a large payload. The ROV is well known within the industry as a high specification vehicle making it an ideal system for inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM), construction support and decommissioning work scopes, especially in deeper waters.

“The Schilling heavy duty work class ROV is a great addition to our growing fleet and will enhance the services that we can offer our global clients. Our clients are operating in greater water depths and the addition of a 4,000-meter rated work class ROV allows us to provide our clients with services in ultra-deep locations. We have a number of commercial opportunities for this type of asset, and we look forward to mobilizing the system in the coming months.” says Scott Jenney, CEO of Film-Ocean.

Latterly Film-Ocean’s ROV fleet has been deployed across the world with recent operations in U.K. continental shelf (UKCS), Mediterranean, West Africa including Angola, Ghana and Ivory Coast where the ROVs have been deployed on underwater inspection in-lieu of dry docking (UWILD), construction and IRM operations supporting both oil and gas and offshore wind projects.

As part of its five-year growth plan, Film-Ocean has expanded its workforce by over 50% in the past two years. Recent appointments have seen several new positions being created, that have included an ROV technical support engineer, stores person and crewing team lead.

To support contract awards and our growing fleet of ROV’s, Film-Ocean continues to actively recruit competent and skilled personnel, and the company anticipates a further creation of between 40-50 offshore roles and some further onshore staff positions. “Investing in our people’s training and development ensures that we have a highly skilled, talented and competent workforce to enable us to deliver a best-in-class service to our global clients,” said Mel Lawson, HR manager.