EnerMech Scores Eight New Contracts in UK

March 4, 2021

Ross McHardy, regional director for Europe & Africa/Credit: EnerMech
Energy industry services provider EnerMech has said it has secured eight new contracts in the first few months of 2021.

The Aberdeen-based company said Thursday that contracts awarded in the last three months were a combination of new and extended contracts and would be split across its bases in Aberdeen, Scotland, and Great Yarmouth, England.  

The new awards include a first campaign for the onshore utility market. The five-year multi-million-pound deal will see the company deliver crane lifting services to a "significant onshore petrochemical facility based in Southern Wales."

Other wins include a frame agreement extension with TechnipFMC for pre-commissioning services, delivery of shutdown and small bore tubing services for Chrysaor, and the supply of rigging equipment and crane management services for Petrofac’s Duty Holder assets in the UKCS.  

EnerMech was also awarded a two-year extension with FPSO operator BW Offshore. A specialist team will supply equipment and crane services in addition to small bore tubing and flexible hose inspections for the Catcher FPSO following a successful two years on the project, EnerMech said.

Ross McHardy, regional director for Europe & Africa said: “We have started the year with huge momentum behind our UK operations, delivering diverse lifecycle services for both new projects and long-standing customers. [...] Our work, particularly on pre-commissioning is a barometer of the sector, so it is encouraging to see new projects coming on stream and developments restarting.”

EnerMech did not provide details on the value of the contracts secured.

Engineering Europe UKCS

